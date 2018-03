Members of India's right-wing student group, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), hold candles as they pay tribute to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers killed in a Maoists attack, in Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Apr. 25, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/JAIPAL SINGH

At least 10 Maoist rebels and a policeman were killed on Friday in a clash between security forces and insurgents in southeastern India.

The encounter between Maoists and a police squad, led by members of the special Greyhounds forces, took place early morning in an operation against the rebels on the border between the states of Telangana and Chhattisgarh.