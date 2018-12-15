Over ten Palestinians were injured in clashes with Israeli soldiers after the Israeli army demolished a West Bank house that belonged to a family of a Palestinian who allegedly killed a soldier earlier this year, official sources announced Saturday.
Hundreds of Israeli soldiers surrounded the four-floor house that belonged to the family of Islam Abu Hmaid, who has been accused of killing soldier Ronen Lubarsky after he was hit with an object during an Israeli operation in the refugee camp of al-Amari in May, according to the Palestinian state-run news agency WAFA.