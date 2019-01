View of a portion of the Afghan military base in Wardak, Afghanistan, targeted by Taliban fighters on Jan. 21, 2019. A Taliban suicide bomber first detonated a vehicle bomb and then two or three armed fighters penetrated the base and killed anyone they found in the building's rubble, ultimately slaying at least 100 security personnel before being killed themselves. EFE-EPA/ Jawad Jalali

About 100 members of the Afghan security forces were killed Monday in Taliban attack on a recently-constructed military base in the central part of the country.

Taliban attackers detonated an explosives-laden vehicle in a coordinated early morning strike on a military base belonging to the National Security Directorate (NDS), Afghanistan's main intelligence agency, officials said.