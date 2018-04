People who were injured in a suicide bomb attack that targeted NATO convoy in Daman district, receive medical treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

People who were injured in a suicide bomb attack that targeted NATO convoy in Daman district, receive medical treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Apr. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

At least 11 children were killed and another 17 people, including five Romanian NATO soldiers, were injured in a suicide attack on a NATO convoy in Kandahar, southern Afghanistan, police said.

A suicide bomber detonated a car bomb on a convoy carrying Romanian NATO soldiers as it passed a mosque, damaging the religious compound's courtyard, provincial police spokesperson, Matiullah Helal, told EFE.