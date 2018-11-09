Armed supporters of Houthi rebels stand near a car carrying food supplies during a gathering to collect food aid and mobilize more fighters into Hodeidah battlefronts, in Sana'a, Yemen, Nov. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/Yahya Arhab

At least 11 civilians were killed on Thursday in the north and south of the port city of Hodeida, Yemen, where pro-government forces backed by the Saudi-led Arab coalition were making advances in the quest to take over the western Yemeni port, under control of the rebel Houthi movement.

A family made up of a married couple and their five children were killed inside their house due to two airstrikes executed by the Arab coalition against a northern neighborhood in Hodeida, medical sources told EFE, adding that an 11-month baby was the sole survivor out of this family.