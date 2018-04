An Indonesian officer walks near a fire at an oil well in Peureulak, Aceh province, Indonesia, Apr. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/AL MAHDI

At least 11 people were killed and 40 others injured on Wednesday after fire broke out in an oil well in the northwestern Indonesian province of Aceh in Sumatra, official sources said.

Five buildings burnt down in the fire, that erupted early in the morning during an extraction process in Pasir Puti village, when several workers were cleaning up an oil spill caused by overproduction, spokesperson for the national disaster management agency, Sutopo Purwo said.