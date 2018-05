A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Presidential Palace shows Indonesian President Joko Widodo (L) visiting the site of a bomb blast in front of a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/INDONESIAN PRESIDENTIAL PALACE HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Indonesian police officers carry body bags at the scene of a bomb blast in front of a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

A view of burnt vehicles as Indonesian police officers inspect the site of a bomb blast in front of a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Indonesian police officers stand guard at the site of a bomb blast in front of a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Indonesian police officers inspect the scene of a bomb blast in front of a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

An Indonesian police officer inspects the scene of a bomb blast in front of a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Indonesian police officers cover the remains of a victim at the site of a bomb blast in front of a church in Surabaya, East Java, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Members of the Indonesian National Police force stand guard in front of the Holy Spirit Cathedral during Sunday service in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, May 13, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

At least 10 killed, 41 injured in church attacks in Indonesia

At least 11 people, including a suicide bomber, were killed, and 41 were injured on Sunday in bomb attacks on three churches in the Indonesian city of Surabaya, the police said.

East Java police spokesperson Frans Barung Mangera told EFE that two police officers were among the injured after a series of explosions took place in the morning during Sunday service.