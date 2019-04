Emergency responders continue search operations at a damaged commercial building following an earthquake in Porac town, Pampanga Province, north of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Site of the damaged St. Catherine Parish Church in Porac town, Pampanga Province, north of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Emergency responders carry an earthquake victim out of a collapsed commercial building in Porac town, Pampanga Province, north of Manila, Philippines, Apr. 23, 2019. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Authorities in the Philippines have raised the death toll from a magnitude-6.1 earthquake to 11, as operations continued on Tuesday to rescue around 30 missing people who were trapped under a collapsed commercial center.

The earthquake struck the northern island of Luzon on Monday afternoon, and was felt in several nearby provinces as well as the capital city Manila, about 150 kilometers south.