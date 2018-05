At least 11 people were killed and 30 others wounded in airstrikes and artillery attacks by the Saudi Arabia-led military coalition in northwest Yemen over the past several hours, as documented by an epa-efe journalist on the ground and witnesses on Sunday.

Witnesses said four people, including a woman, were killed and another 11 wounded on Saturday in two airstrikes launched by the Saudi-led coalition against a gas station in the Yemeni capital Sanaa.