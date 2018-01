Members of Turkish emergency services work at the crash scene of a passenger coach after an accident in Eskisehir, Turkey, Jan. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/EMRAH YASAR

At least 11 people were killed and 44 were injured on Saturday when a bus went off the road and crashed into a group of trees on its way to a ski resort in northwestern Turkey.

The bus was roughly halfway through its journey from Ankara to the Uludag mountains near Bursa when it crashed in the early hours of the morning outside the city of Eskisehir, causing considerable material damage to the vehicle.