People carry a victim out of the scene of a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

People look out from the building marred by a blast at the scene of a car bomb explosion in Mogadishu, Somalia, Feb. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least 12 people were killed and 15 others were injured Monday in a car bomb explosion near a shopping center in the Somali capital, Police told EFE.

Police officer Mohamed Abdelkadir, who was at the scene of the incident, confirmed to EFE the figures shortly after the blast took place near the governor's office in Mogadishu's central district of Hamar Weyne, located near the coast.