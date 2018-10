A handout photo made available by the US Geological Survey (USGS) shows the location of a 5.9-magnitude earthquake near Port-de-Paix, Haiti, 07 October 2018. According to initial reports quoting officials, at least 12 people have been killed by the quake. EFE/EPA/USGS / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

At least 12 people died and 188 were injured in a magnitude 5.9 earthquake that struck northwestern Haiti on the weekend, followed by several aftershocks, including one measuring 5.2 on the Richter scale.

The latest aftershock - the one measuring 5.2 - had its epicenter very close to the location of the initial quake, striking at 4 pm Saturday 16 kilometers (10 miles) from Port-de-Paix and located at a depth of 10 km (6.2 mi.), the US Geological Survey said on its Web page.