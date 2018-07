A soldier stands at the entrance to the Monastery of St Samuel the Confessor, in Minya Province, central Egypt, 26 May 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

At least 12 people were killed and 28 others injured Thursday when a truck collided with a vehicle in the southern Egyptian governorate of al-Minya, a security source told EFE.

The accident took place on a road near the village of Shorrafa, where 18 ambulances rushed to transport the casualties to an adjacent hospital.