Supporters of the Transitional Military Council (TMC) rally in front of the Presidential Palace in Khartoum, Sudan, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE/MARWAN ALI

At least 12 Sudanese protesters have been reportedly killed and dozens wounded after security forces attempted to disperse a sit-in camp outside the military headquarters in Khartoum, an opposition-linked doctors’ organization told Efe Monday.

Mohamed Babakr of the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) told Efe that eight people of the many injured were in a critical state.