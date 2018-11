A man holds up his belongings while wading through flooded street in the town of Hoi An in Vietnam, Nov 6, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/WALLACE WOON

At least 12 people died in southern Vietnam due to landslides caused by tropical storm Toraji, which hit the area over the weekend, the national Disaster Management Policy and Technology Center said on Monday.

Heavy rains caused floods and landslides that buried at least 12 homes in several areas of the coastal town of Nha Trang, a popular tourist spot.