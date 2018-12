People carry a wounded person into an ambulance at the scene of twin explosions near the National Theater in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

Somali security officers gather at the scene of twin explosions near the National Theater in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

A victim is carried into an ambulance at the scene of twin explosions near the National Theater in Mogadishu, Somalia, Dec. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAID YUSUF WARSAME

At least 12 people were killed and another 24 were wounded on Saturday in two explosions near the National Theater of Somalia in the capital Mogadishu.

Awil Dahir Salaad, a local journalist who was working for Universal TV of Somalia, and his camera operator were among the victims, according to what EFE was told by security sources.