Afghans hold their injured children at their house near to the scene of a suicide bomb blast in Ghazni, Afghanistan, July 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/SAYED MUSTAFA

At least 12 people have been killed and 179 were injured Sunday in a suicide car bombing in a city in southern Afghanistan that took place on the same day warring factions in the country's long-running civil war began peace talks in Qatar.

The bombing, which appeared to target a military base, took place in the southern city of Ghazni, the capital of the homonymous province located some 150 kilometers (93 miles) to the southwest of Kabul. The Taliban insurgency later claimed responsibility for the bombing, many of whose victims were children.