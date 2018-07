Afghan rescuers shift a body of a victim from the scene of a suicide bomb attack, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

Afghan firefighters work at the scene of a suicide bomb attack, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 1, 2018. EPA-EFA/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 12 people were killed and 20 others were injured on Sunday in a suicide bombing in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, as documented by an epa-efe reporter on the ground.

The terror attack coincided with a state visit by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to the city, an epicenter of terror attacks in the past decade.