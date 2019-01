An Afghan soldier takes a position during an operation against IS militants in Mohmand Dara district of Nangarhar province, Jan 09, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 12 people died and nearly 30 were wounded on Monday after a group of Taliban fighters detonated an explosives-laden vehicle in a coordinated early morning strike on a military base in southern Afghanistan, officials said.

A health official, Salim Asarkhil, told EFE that 40 victims from the attack in Maidan-Wardak province had been brought to hospital.