Afghan security officials inspect the scene of a suicide bomb attack that targeted a convoy of security forces, in Paghman, on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Dec. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAWAD JALALI

At least four members of the Afghan security forces and eight civilians, including two women and a child, were killed on Tuesday in a suicide attack targeting a military convoy in a district of Kabul province, officials said.

The attack took place around 9.20 am when a suicide bomber detonated explosives in the Paghman administrative district, west of the Afghan capital, interior ministry spokesperson Nasrat Rahimi said.