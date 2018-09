A handout photo made available by the Tanzania Red Cross shows Red Cross volunteers during rescue operation near Lake Victoria, Tanzania, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANZANIA RED CROSS / HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Tanzania Red Cross shows Red Cross volunteers during a rescue operation near Ukerewe island in Lake Victoria, Tanzania, Sept. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANZANIA RED CROSS / HANDOUT

At least 126 people have died when an overcrowded ferry capsized in Lake Victoria, Tanzania, the country's transport and communications minister said Friday.

Rescue teams pulled 82 bodies out of the water on Friday, adding to the 44 retrieved the previous day, when the capsizing took place.