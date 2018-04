The mangled remains of a school bus after it collided with a train in Kushinagar district in Uttar Pradesh, India, Apr. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least 13 children killed as school bus collides with train in India

At least 13 children were killed and nine injured on Thursday when a school bus, in which they were traveling, was hit by a train at an unguarded crossing in India, police officials told EFE.

The accident occurred when the bus, carrying 22 students aged between 8-10 years, collided with the train in Kushinagar district in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, district police official Sandeep Bhaskar told EFE.