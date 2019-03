Paramedics work at the scene of a shooting at the La Playa Men's Club bar in the central Mexican city of Salamanca left 13 dead and seven wounded in the wee hours of March 9, 2019. EPA-EFE/STR

At least 13 people were killed and seven others were wounded in an attack early Saturday on a bar in the central Mexican state of Guanajuato, where an operation is being carried out against fuel theft, authorities said.

An unknown number of assailants burst into the La Playa Men's Club bar in the city of Salamanca and opened fire against customers and staff, they said.