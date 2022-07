Relatives of prisoners who died in the Bellavista prison mourn outside the morgue of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, Ecuador, 10 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome

Relatives of prisoners await for information in front of the prison of Santo Domingo de los Tsachilas, Ecuador, 09 May 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome

At least 13 people were killed and another two injured in clashes between inmates of a prison in the city of Santo Domingo in north-central Ecuador on Monday, the country’s prison agency said.

The National Service for the Comprehensive Care of Adults Deprived of their Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI) said it had recovered control of the prison, known as Bellavista.