A handout photograph made available by Gobernacion of Narino shows the site of the landslide on the road between Tumaco and Pasto, in the Narino department bordering Ecuador. EPA-EFE/GOBERNACION DE NARINO HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO SALES

At least thirteen people died Sunday in a landslide that dragged away a small bus traveling on the road between Tumaco and Pasto, in the Narino department bordering Ecuador, official sources said Sunday.

"I deeply mourn the death of at least 13 people who were traveling in a public service vehicle on the Tumaco-Pasto highway, which were hit by a landslide," Alejandro Maya, director of the Colombian National Road Safety Agency, wrote on Twitter.