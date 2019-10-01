Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) use boat to undertake a rescue operation at the flood effected area in Patna, Bihar, India 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

People use rickshaw to cross the flooded street at the flood effected area in Patna, Bihar, India 30 September 2019. EFE/EPA/STR

A least 130 people have been killed in the past week due to floods that have wreaked havoc in north India, officials said Monday.

Over 50,000 people have been evacuated as heavy rains continued to lash the region.