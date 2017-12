A general view of the burned building after a fire where a rooftop party was being held in Mumbai, India, 29 December 2017. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian fire brigade and police personnel inspect the burned building after a fire where a rooftop party was being held in Mumbai, India, 29 December 2017. EPA-EFE/STR

Indian fire brigade and police personnel inspect the burned building after a fire where a rooftop party was being held in Mumbai, India, 29 December 2017. EPA-EFE/STR

At least 14 people were killed and 15 injured in a fire at a restaurant in the western Indian city of Mumbai, a police source told EFE Friday.

The fire began Friday at around 12.20 am (1850 GMT Thursday) in a rooftop restaurant at Kamala Mills compound, in the south of the Indian metropolis, said Mumbai police spokesperson, Deepak Devraj.