Members of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit inspect the scene of a suspected insurgents attack at a checkpoint in Yala province, southern Thailand, Nov. 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/NAKHARIN CHINNAWORNKOMOL

At least 14 people were killed and several wounded Tuesday night in coordinated attacks attributed to Southern Thailand’s Muslim insurgency according to the military’s political arm.

Insurgents stormed three security posts in Yala province with firearms, an official from the Internal Security Operations Command told EFE Wednesday, adding that the incidents were under investigation. The number of wounded could not be confirmed as of press time. EFE-EPA