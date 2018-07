A handout photo made available by the Indonesian Search And Rescue Agency (SAR) shows emergency services inspecting a damaged road after an earthquake struck in Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/SAR HANDOUT -- BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

A popular tourist destination in Indonesia was rocked early Sunday by a powerful earthquake that has left at least 14 people dead and dozens injured as several buildings collapsed, officials said.

The island of Lombok, immediately east of Bali, was shaken by a 6.4 magnitude temblor and several powerful aftershocks, National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said, adding that more than 500 people had been affected by the earthquake.