Members of the Mexican Army monitor the area where Victor Diaz Contreras was killed, in the Real de Mina neighborhood, in the municipality of Tecalitlan, Jalisco State, Mexico, Jul. 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCISCO GUASCO

Chief of the Observation Mission of the Organization of American States (OAS) for the Mexican election and former Dominican President Leonel Fernandez delivers a press conference - where he said electoral violence in Mexico has no comparison in the region - in Mexico City, Mexico, Jul. 03, 2018.

At least 145 politicians, including 48 candidates and pre-candidates, were murdered across Mexico during the election process, according to a study by Etellekt, a risk-analysis firm.

The firm said that 627 incidents of violence against politicians were registered since the campaign season began on Sept. 8, 2017, until Jun. 30, a day before election day.