An Afghan soldier stands guard as security was intensified ahead of Ashura, in Herat, Afghanistan, Sep. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

At least 15 Afghan soldiers were killed and 20 were taken captive in an overnight Taliban attack on military outposts in western Herat province of the war-torn country, officials said on Friday.

The officials said tens of Taliban fighters stormed at least two Afghan army outposts on Thursday night in Shindand district.