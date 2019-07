Broward County firefighters work in the area where an explosion at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida, USA, on July 6, 2019, left at least 15 people injured. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Police officers guard the perimeter around the area where an explosion at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida, USA, on July 6, 2019, left at least 15 people injured. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

Broward County firefighters work in the area where an explosion at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida, USA, on July 6, 2019, left at least 15 people injured. EPA-EFE/CRISTOBAL HERRERA

At least 15 people were injured Saturday in an explosion triggered by a gas leak at a shopping center in Plantation, Florida, a city just north of Miami, local firefighters said.

The incident at The Fountains shopping center left two people seriously injured, Plantation Fire Battalion Chief Joel Gordon said at a press conference.