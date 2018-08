At least 15 people were killed and 25 wounded on Friday in a suicide attack on a mosque in the province of Paktia in southeastern Afghanistan, officials told EFE.

The attack occurred at 1.30 pm local time (9.00 GMT) in a mosque where thousands had gathered during the hour of prayer in the city of Gardiz, the capital of Paktia, said the spokesperson of the provincial governor, Abdullah Hasrat.