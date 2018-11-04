People work at the site of a traffic accident in Xiantao city in central China's Hubei province Jul 4, 2011. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

At least 15 people were killed and 44 were injured after a heavy truck lost control and crashed into dozens of vehicles waiting at a toll booth on a highway near Lanzhou, a city in northwestern China, the police reported on Sunday.

The accident took place on Saturday evening on the Lanzhou-Haikou expressway when a tower-crane truck lost control due to brake failure and crashed into waiting cars, according to the driver who suffered light injuries and is under police custody pending investigation.