Rescuers work at the site of an airplane crash near Almaty airport, some 20km from the city of Almaty, Kazakhstan, 27 December 2019. EFE/EPA/VLADIMIR ZAIKIN

At least 15 killed as Bek Air plane crashes near Almaty airport

At least 15 people were killed Friday after a plane carrying almost 100 people crashed near Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport.

The Bek Air flight Z92100 departed the country’s largest city headed for capital Nur-Sultan when at 7.22 am, it lost height, struck a concrete fence and collided with a two-storey building, the airport said on its social media accounts. There was no fire on impact. EFE-EPA