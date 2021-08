A plane view of the Pan-American highway in the Nazca desert near the towns of Nazca and Palpa on the Pampas de Jumana in Peru, 02 September 2007. EFE-EPA/FILE?VASSIL DONEV

At least 15 people died on Friday after a bus carrying contract workers of a copper mine fell off a cliff into a deep gorge in the Peruvian Andes.

Local media reported that the accident took place around 12:30 pm when the bus overturned near the community of Huallpachaca, in the province of Cotabambas, on the border of the Andean regions of Apurímac and Cusco.