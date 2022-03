Rescue teams gather near a landslide on a street in Retamas, in Pataz, Peru, 15 March 2022. EPA-EFE/Audias Torres Coronel

At least 15 missing after landslide in northern Peru

Rescue teams were on Tuesday evening searching for around 15-20 missing persons after a landslide buried dozens of houses in a remote town of the Pataz province in Peru's northern mountainous region of La Libertad, officials said.

"Approximately 15 to 20 people remain missing. We will work through the night to rescue more people," Defense Minister José Luis Gavidia said in a statement.