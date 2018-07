Police rescue workers are searching missing people in flood-devastated Kumano, Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO ARCHIVES

Residents try to clean their own house devastated by flood caused of heavy rains in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY / NO ARCHIVES

Residents walk through Mabi town, devastated by heavy rains in Kurashiki, Okayama Prefecture, western Japan, Jul. 9, 2018 (issued Jul. 10, 2018). EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY NO ARCHIVES

The death toll in torrential rains in southwestern Japan climbed to 157, while 56 people were reported missing, public broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall has been lashing the country since Thursday, especially the western prefectures of Hiroshima and Ehime, and have have caused floods and landslides that destroyed property and completely cut off several towns.