Injured train passengers are seen at Richmond Station in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/GLENN CAMPBELL AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

At least 16 people on Monday were injured when a train hit a rail buffer at a station in Sydney's north-west in Australia, according to local police.

New South Wales police said in a statement that the passenger train was "slowing to stop at the station" when it crashed into a buffer at the end of the line at Richmond station in Sydney on Monday.