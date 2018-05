People who were injured when a vehicle packed with explosives was exploded, receive medical treatment at a hospital in Kandahar, Afghanistan, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

Smoke billows from the scene of a bomb explosion in Kandahar, Afghanistan, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

At least 16 people were killed and another 38 wounded Tuesday when a container full of explosives blew up even as security forces were trying to defuse it in the southern Afghan province of Kandahar, an official source told EFE.

The explosion occurred around 12 noon local time at a car repair shop in Kandahar, capital of the province with the same name, and caused significant material damage, according to provincial governor spokesperson Dawood Ahmadi.