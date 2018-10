A private security stands guard outside the election campaign office of Naqibullah Arwin, a poet, writer and a parliamentary elections candidate, as security has been intensified following an attack on another election candidate in Helmand, Herat, Afghanistan, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Jalil Rezayee

At least 16 people were killed Saturday and 36 wounded in two attacks against Afghanistan's ongoing parliamentary election campaign ahead of next week's vote, local authorities told EFE.

The first attack occurred in Takhar province in the country's northeast, where a bomb killed 14 people and wounded 35 others during a rally.