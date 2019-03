Afghan security personnel secure the road leading to the scene of a suicide bomb attack near the airport in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Mar 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/GHULAMULLAH HABIBI

At least 16 people were killed on Wednesday after militant suicide bombers attacked the headquarters of a private construction firm in the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad, officials said.

The attack on MQ building company, which is located close to Nangarhar airport, began at around 5 am and lasted for over five hours, Attaullah Khogyanai, spokesman for the Nangarhar provincial governor’s office, told EFE.