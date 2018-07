Boatmen travel along the Xiang River in Changsha, in central China's Hunan province, against a backdrop of high-rise buildings on Jun. 19, 2006. EPA-EFE FILE/Adrian Bradshaw

At least 16 people have died and another 10 are missing while over 100,000 have been evacuated after several days of torrential rain in central and southern China, state news agency Xinhua said Tuesday.

The casualties and disappearances occurred in the autonomous region of Guangxi in southern China, where some buildings have also collapsed, according to the sources.