At least 16 members of the Afghan security forces were killed and another 19 have been reported missing after the Taliban attacked a police check post in Baghlan province in northern Afghanistan, officials said Wednesday.

Around 30 soldiers, stationed at a nearby base, were dispatched as reinforcement after dozens of rebels had mounted an attack on a police check post in the Baghlan-e-Markazi district on Tuesday night, an army spokesperson told EFE.