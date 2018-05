A protester holds a banner reading "Our hopes are their fears" during a national demonstration against French government reforms in Paris, France, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

French riot police clash with protesters during a national demonstration against French government reforms in Paris, France, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Protesters hold a banner reading "General Strike" during a national demonstration against French government reforms in Paris, France, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Around 17 people were arrested in Paris on Tuesday amid huge protests and strikes staged to denounce President Emmanuel Macron's proposed policies that would see over 100,000 public sector jobs scrapped.

A spokesperson for Paris police told EFE there was a chance that the number of detentions could yet rise as tensions between security officials and protesters rose to the surface, prompting clashes.