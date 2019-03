People stand near destroyed cars after a flood hit the city of Shiraz, Iran, Mar. 25, 2019. EPA-EFE/AMIN BERENJKAR

More than 17 people have died in storms and flooding in southern Iran, authorities said Monday.

Another 74 people were injured in the floods, which have hit the country over the past few days, Pir Hossein Koolivand, chief of Iran's emergency services, told state-run news agency IRNA.