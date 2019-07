A man who was injured during a plane crash is helped on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, July 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/SOHAIL SHAHZAD

Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of a military plane crash on the outskirts of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, July 30, 2019. EFE-EPA/T. MUGHAL

At least 17 dead as Pakistan army plane crashes in residential area

At least 17 people were killed and 12 others were injured Tuesday when an army training aircraft crashed in a residential area outside the city of Rawalpindi near the Pakistani capital.

"Pakistan Army aviation small aircraft on routine training flight crashed near Rawalpindi," the military communications office, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said in a statement.