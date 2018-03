Afghan soldiers in a junkyard of Soviet-era tanks on the 29th anniversary of Soviet-Afghan War, in Herat, Afghanistan, Feb. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

Afghan security officials stand guard outside the UN office during a protest against the deteriorating security situation, in Herat, Afghanistan, Jan. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JALIL REZAYEE

Afghan security forces check people at a roadside check point, after security has been intensified due to a suicide bomb attack in neighboring district of Spin Boldak that killed one policeman, in Kandahar, Afghanistan, Mar. 08, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MUHAMMAD SADIQ

At least 17 members of the Afghan security forces were killed, and 12 were injured in several attacks on checkpoints in the province of Takhar in northeastern Afghanistan, official sources told EFE Friday.

The provincial governor's spokesperson, Sanatullah Timori, said dozens of Taliban fighters assaulted police and Afghan military posts at 10.00 pm on Thursday in the Khwaja Ghar district.