People look at the damage left by a fire from a blast at the National Cancer Institute, Cairo, Egypt, Aug. 4, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

A man is helped after an explosion at the National Cancer Institute in Cairo, Egypt, on 04 August 2019. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED HOSSAM

At least 17 people were killed and 32 were injured in an explosion involving several vehicles in front of the National Cancer Institute in Cairo late Sunday, although the exact circumstances of the incident remain unclear, an official source said.

The Egyptian minister of health, Hala Zayed, said at a press conference that among the injured, five remain in critical condition and that at least 54 people have been transferred from the cancer institute to other health centers in the area.