A view of Hpa Kant jade mining area where a landslide (C) occured in Kachin State, northern Myanmar, Jul. 14, 2018 (issued on Jul. 16, 2018). EPA-EFE/SI THU MKN

At least 17 people have been killed while dozens were feared trapped under debris after a landslide at a jade mine in Myanmar's northern Kachin state, an epa-efe journalist reported Monday.

More than 100 people were in the mine at the time of the landslide, which occurred on Saturday, and dozens were missing before authorities called off the search because of bad weather.